Who Is Christina Haack's New Boyfriend? What to Know About Realtor Joshua Hall

Christina Haack has never struck me as the kind of person who would do psychedelics since she gives off very straight-laced mom energy, but apparently, Haack gets down with some serious shit. However, I still would not smoke with this woman, because obviously, she is a narc who will talk about it in public. In a lengthy Instagram post, Haack explained how she met her current boyfriend when she “wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight” because she’d taken some time off social media and “smoked a Bufo toad.”