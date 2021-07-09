Cancel
McDonald's Reveals New Space Jam Happy Meal Toys to Feed Your 90s Nostalgia

By Nicholas Rice
People
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy is getting the McDonald's Happy Meal treatment. Earlier this week, the fast food company announced that fans can get special Happy Meal toy versions of Looney Tunes characters from the upcoming film, which is set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16. (Millennial fans of the original 1996 film may fondly recall the popular Happy Meal toys that came out during that time.)

