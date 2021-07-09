McDonald's Reveals New Space Jam Happy Meal Toys to Feed Your 90s Nostalgia

From the day her casting in the long-awaited Space Jam reboot was announced, it was clear Zendaya was made to play Lola Bunny. The actor and the character’s wry, upbeat personalities seem perfectly matched already, but Monday night’s red carpet premier showcased a different kind of similarity, albeit with a retro twist. The Emmy Award-winning Zendaya arrived at the event in a Looney Tunes-inspired, multicolored and patchwork shorts-jacket set by Moschino that was a true feast for the eyes, but it was her hair and makeup that really draws the double-takes. Zendaya’s retro ponytail for Space Jam’s premiere was a masterclass in flirty updos: Bouncy, polished, and timeless, it’s both highly appropriate for a fun-filled evening and something of an homage to her character who wears her own bunny ears tied back with forehead-skimming side bangs.