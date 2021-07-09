Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Boone; Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GREENE AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ogden, or near Boone, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Trained spotters reported golf ball sized hail and even larger hail is possible. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Boone, Ogden, Boone Speedway, Pilot Mound, Fraser, Beaver, Boone Municipal Airport and Ledges State Park. HAIL...2.50IN WIND...60MPH