Britney Spears Is Reportedly “Doing Well” and “Feels Like She Finally Has a Voice”

Five years after her death, Zsa Zsa Gabor’s ashes got to go for one last first class joy ride befitting the late actress’s high-flying life. Before being brought to their final burial site in Hungary on Tuesday, the glamorous socialite’s ashes were flown first class on a multi-stop international flight complete with champagne and caviar. Gabor’s ninth and final husband, Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt told Reuters of the trip, “She was first class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class. She had her Champagne, caviar.” Von Anhalt, who was married to the star from 1986 until she died at age 99 in 2016, was tasked with accompanying her urn on the transatlantic flight, carrying three-quarters of his late wife’s ashes from Los Angeles—where one-quarter of her remains—to London, then Germany, before ultimately bringing her to her final resting place in Budapest.