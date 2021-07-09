The Witcher Season 2: First Look At Ciri And Lambert
It's the end of the week and, thankfully, WitcherCon provides! Lots of news about the second season of the Netflix series based on the popular Andrzej Sapkowski books (and which many fans know because of the popular video game franchise) is being revealed-including its . However, the virtual convention is also providing some interesting looks at what's to come from the next set of episodes, including this photo of Ciri (Freya Allan) and Lambert (Paul Bullion) at Kaer Morhen, the Witcher training ground.www.gamespot.com
