The day without Red Bull: How a bullpen game can derail Yankee relievers’ beloved routines

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

Life in the bullpen can lead a person to develop strange habits.

For a typical 7 p.m. game, most relievers don’t get the call to start throwing until at least 8:30, and they might not enter the game until around 9. That is, if things go according to plan.

In Wednesday night’s win over the Seattle Mariners — the one where Domingo German was scratched from his start after an emergency root canal — spot starter Nick Nelson turned in a dud, walking more Mariners than he retired. That kept the bullpen phone hot all night, and even worse for the more meticulously routine-oriented Yankee relievers, threw off one of their traditions.

“I was just sitting in the bullpen, watching the game,” said Luis Cessa, telling the story of how things unfolded on Wednesday. “Matt Blake called the bullpen and said, ‘Hey Cessa, go quick.’ OK! So, I started to get ready.”

The problem was, this was the first inning. Quick is the operative word here, as Cessa began his warmup tosses in the bullpen before most fans had even found their seat. While he ended up coming in and saving the day — navigating the bases-loaded, two-out booby trap Nelson left behind, then coming back out for three more scoreless innings after that — Cessa did so with a lower caffeine level than he’s used to.

“You know, we have a routine in the bullpen,” Cessa unveiled. “Always, in the second inning, everybody drinks a Red Bull.” But with the scramble to cover for German after his dental work, and then needing to sub in for Nelson before the ceremonial second inning chug, things changed drastically on the fly.

“So no Red Bull for me tonight,” Cessa said with an ear-to-ear grin at Wednesday’s postgame presser.

“He might not drink a Red Bull ever again,” bullpen coach Mike Harkey laughed.

According to some people on the scene, though, Cessa’s explanation of the Red Bull routine is a bit exaggerated. Chad Green said he heard Cessa’s comments about the energy drink and wanted to be clear that it’s not everybody slamming the blue and silver cans in the second inning. When asked if he too is a Red Bull guy — someone who enjoys the sweet, sugary taste of taurine before coming in the game — Green said he keeps things a little more old school.

“I’m not. I mostly just try to stick with coffee.”

Even more revealing, Green said he doesn’t like to get juiced up on caffeine during a game.

“I don’t need like a caffeinated drink during the game or anything like that,” Green said, while explaining that he drinks a cup of coffee in the morning like any other red-blooded American. “Most people are coffee drinkers.”

So how many cups of coffee does someone like Green need before a game, knowing that he likely won’t be needed until the wee hours?

“Maybe two a day. I try to keep it simple.”

The reports of everybody engaging in reckless, second-inning caffeine consumption seems to be coming from the main perpetrators. Like unruly high schoolers trying to justify their actions with the old, “Everybody was doing it!” excuse, Green says Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga are running up the biggest Red Bull tabs.

“They’re only having one, maybe two,” Green said, ratting out one of his teammates who insisted every member of the bullpen was knocking one back. “They both probably drink about the same, nothing too out of the ordinary.”

One extraordinary tale of bullpen madness came from a fan in 2019 who reportedly watched longtime reliever and full-time weirdo Fernando Rodney concoct a “wake me up” special that mixed both Cessa and Green’s preferred stimulant in the same cup.

When asked if the Yankees have, or would ever, try something like this, Green shot it down immediately.

“I don’t think anybody’s that crazy. Most guys down there I feel like just have one.”

Harkey has a front row seat for all of this. Walking from the bullpen to the dugout prior to Thursday’s game in Seattle, he parsed everything out.

“Red Bull?” Harkey inquired, before being asked if he also partakes. “No.”

He confirmed that Cessa and Loaisiga are in fact the main Yankee relievers keeping Red Bull in business, and reports of it being everyone are in fact a fabrication. Justin Wilson was outed as the main coffee drinker, while Aroldis Chapman “doesn’t put that kind of crap in his body, just water.”

As a former pitcher himself who played eight years in the big leagues, Harkey offered his own theory for how guys get ready to pitch after the sun goes down.

“When that phone rings, usually that’s enough jolt to get you going.”

