Charlie Morton, Braves seek change of first half fortunes in Miami

By Ivan the Great
Talking Chop
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves have one more series until the official “first half” of the 2021 season draws to a close. They’re currently 42-44, tied for third place in the NL East, 4.5 games back of the Mets, with playoff odds between 10 and 15 percent, or poking a tiny bit higher than that if you use a system that thinks more highly of their talent. It’s not a good place to be, and it smarts even more given that the Braves come into this series having gone just 3-3 against the Pirates and Marlins in their last six games. It is, at this point, more or less the same old story — the Braves need to get on a roll, they don’t get on a roll, and instead just tread water, with the water level rising just a bit with every game. They haven’t drowned yet, but if little changes, it’s coming.

