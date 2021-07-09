FanPost Friday: Crowd-sourced 2021 first-half Mariners superlatives!
We’re just past the actual halfway point and have one more series to go with the still Trout-less Angels before most of the league gets a nice few days off and a handful of players get to go hit dingers and play an exhibition game at Coors Field. But, we’re not here to talk about the All-Star Game on this here FanPost Friday. We’re here to talk about the 2021 Seattle Mariners and give out superlatives for first-half performances.www.lookoutlanding.com
