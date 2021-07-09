The cause of Jupiter’s glowing “northern lights” is finally revealed
While looking through old data collected by the Juno spacecraft, William Dunn noticed something odd: Jupiter was pulsing every 27 minutes. “It was just like pump — a burst of light — and then wait 27 minutes, chill out, and then another burst of light and wait 27 minutes, chill out, and then another burst of light,” Dunn, a research fellow at the University of London’s astrophysics group, tells Inverse.www.inverse.com
Comments / 0