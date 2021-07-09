Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite

TravelPulse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite. The Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite qualifies for:. Located on the first & second floor of the Montpelier buildings, and the second floor of the Santa Cruz buildings, just steps from the main pool, these ocean view sanctuaries are comprised of one bedroom with two pullout sofas, a trundle bed and two marble bathrooms with bathtub and shower combination. The mahogany-furnished master bedroom is a blissful retreat complete with a flat-screen TV, king-size bed, large closets and a double-vanity in the bathroom. For quality time with the family, each suite includes a spacious living room with French doors leading out to a private balcony or patio. For your refreshment, your room includes a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice and soda. A stocked in-room bar with a variety of liquors, Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks varietal wines and local beer are available upon request. Guests staying in this category enjoy concierge services, including exclusive Concierge Lounge check-in and a dedicated concierge available to handle any special requests and reservations, such as spa appointments or dinner reservations.

www.travelpulse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mondavi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beachfront#Beer#Sanctuaries#French#Concierge Lounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateTravelPulse

Negril Luxury Double

Situated near a variety of restaurants and the main pool, these remodeled rooms span the first and second floors of the Montpelier buildings and offer stunning views of lush gardens from a private patio or balcony. Each room boasts two double beds, a flat-screen TV and an en-suite bathroom with a bathtub and shower combination. For your refreshment, your room includes a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice and soda. Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks varietal wines and local beer.
Mount Vernon, OHFarm and Dairy

Maple bedroom suite, tools, small appliances, and misc.

In order to settle the William M. Kidd Trust, the following woodworking tools, antiques, and household will be sold at 17863 Coshocton Rd., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. There will be off road parking. Signs posted. 4 piece maple bedroom suite; maple 2 pc. Hutch; 2 maple tables with 4 chairs...
TravelTravelPulse

Oceania Unveils The Vista’s Room and Suite Designs

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its designs for its latest ship’s rooms and suites, offering more spacious bedroom and bathroom space in its all veranda-style accommodations aboard the Vista, expected to sail for the first time in early 2023. All staterooms and suites will offer rainforest-style showers, more spacious bathrooms and...
Travelluxurytravelmagazine.com

Baha Mar Celebrates Grand Opening of Luxury Beachfront Water Park, Baha Bay

Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas and home to iconic brands Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood, welcomed resort guests this weekend to the brand new luxury beachfront water park: Baha Bay. Set on 15 lush oceanfront acres within a remarkable Bahamian backdrop, Baha Bay offers innovative water attractions, luxury cabanas, elevated creative cuisine, an exclusive gaming pavilion and more.
Fort Totten, NDWashington Post

One-bedroom condo in D.C.’s Fort Totten lists for $285,000

Getting in on the ground floor of a growing neighborhood is idealized as a way to build wealth through real estate. While no one knows for certain which locations will provide the best return on investment, that never stops people from speculating. For first-time buyers, finding a home to buy...
Home & GardenPosted by
Daily Mail

What lies beneath: Inside the incredible mansion with a NIGHTCLUB underneath the pool - as well as a 1,000 bottle wine cellar and a bedroom that looks like a five-star hotel suite

A sprawling mansion in one of Melbourne's ritziest coastal suburbs hides a secret beneath the swimming pool. The five-bedroom house in Brighton, 12 kilometres south-east of the CBD, boasts an underground nightclub with a 35-seater sofa, a fully functional cocktail bar and a light-up disco floor framed by a window that looks into the pool above.
Florida Statethemonarchwedding.com

A Florida Beachfront Wedding - Tess and Scott

Tess and Scott wanted to keep things simple and celebrate their love with a close group, so they chose to rent a vacation rental on the ocean and exchange vows in the backyard. I love intimate weddings, but this was extra special because I photographed Tess's Sister Brigit's wedding a few years back. Brigit's husband Greg performed a hilarious and meaningful ceremony for Tess and Scott to make it even more fun. The weather was perfect, and the afternoon started with a game of tossing the football and ended with a family dinner and plenty of laughs and smiles along the way.
Brooklyn, NYwiltonbulletin.com

A One-Bedroom Brooklyn Rental Gets a Space-Saving Transformation

Rent Like You Mean It is a series all about giving our rental spaces a new lease. We’ve rounded up a whole host of refreshing spruce-ups (and cover-ups), impactful DIYs (plus how to get them back to square one when you leave), and peeks at real-life rental transformations. Because a lease should never stop you from having a space that feels like yours—even if it’s only for a year.
Lancaster, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Lancaster Family Dollar Celebrates Grand Reopening July 17

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – (July 8, 2021) – Family Dollar, a leading small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in LANCASTER. In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise,...
TravelTravelPulse

Beachfront Waterpark Opens in The Bahamas' Baha Mar Complex

The Bahamian resort destination of Baha Mar opened a $200 million luxury beachfront water park today, July 6, called Baha Bay, with exclusive access for guests staying in the destination. Caesars Palace Announces Multimillion Dollar Main Entrance... 20 Hotels and Resorts That Opened During the Pandemic. Baha Bay is located...
Lifestylewashingtonnewsday.com

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

Mum receives backlash after planning Disney World holiday without stepchild. The mum said: “I don’t want to waste money to be honest.”. After recommending that she go on vacation to Disneyworld in Florida with her husband and children while leaving their stepchild at home, a mother was labeled “wicked.”. For...
TravelTravelPulse

Caribbean Destinations Where You Get the Most Bang for Your Buck

The Caribbean is one of the most beautiful regions in the world due to its white-sand beaches, crystal clear waters and lush tropical foliage with swaying palm trees. However, you'll find a lot more than luxury resorts and high-dollar boutique hotels here. If you do some digging, you'll discover you can actually afford to visit many Caribbean islands and destinations, even if you're on a budget. These Caribbean destinations tend to offer more value for travelers seeking an affordable trip to paradise.
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

A New Hilton Is Coming to Puerto Vallarta

Hilton is opening its first-ever all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta, Caribbean Journal has learned. The new Hilton Vallarta All-Inclusive Resort is slated to open in the late third quarter, according to Hilton Hotels. The hotel is currently taking reservations for stays beginning Aug. 16, according to Hilton’s Web site. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy