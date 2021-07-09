Here's why you may not want to receive money from the new stimulus payment next week

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - New stimulus payments will be hitting bank accounts in less than a week. These payments will be different than the previous stimulus payments (for $1,200, $600, and $1,400) in several ways. One of those differences is that you may not want to receive it. In fact, if you receive the money and it is later determined that you should not have it, the IRS may require you to repay the money.