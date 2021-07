Texas-based techno producer Sara Landry shows off some of her favorite bone-rattling tracks with Beatport’s Playlist of the Week. Did COVID suck for DJs? Absolutely, yes. Did many of us make some of the best music of our careers while we were stuck at home? Also, yes (definitely the case for me). So much incredible music has been released over the last 18 months, and now that things are slowly opening back up around the world, I’m finally able to hear some of my favorite tracks that I discovered during quarantine the way they were meant to be heard — on well-tuned club and festival speakers. Though it was incredibly hard to choose, here’s a small selection of recent releases that I’m really excited to hear on a proper, bone-rattling sound system. Get ready to feel these kicks in your chest!