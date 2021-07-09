One Denver radio host believes Teddy Bridgewater is Broncos’ best option

The Denver Broncos have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. Which young players should fans be keeping an eye on at training camp?. Aaron Rodgers or no Aaron Rodgers, the 2021 season is going to be a fun one for the Denver Broncos, at least in terms of the exciting young players on the roster. Over the last four offseasons, the team’s front office and scouting department have done a much better job of loading up the roster with high-character, hard-working players from the college ranks, and national pundits are starting to take notice.