Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lizzo's Baby Pink Pixie-Cut Wig Is a Whole Summer Mood

By Morgan Noll
HelloGiggles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo knows how to do summer right. From the looks of her Instagram Stories, the rapper was living it up in Santa Monica ahead of the weekend, starting out by enjoying some live music on the pier, followed up by a round of shots with her friends and a lively karaoke session. Of course, we can't forget to mention what she was wearing, which included rhinestone-lined sunglasses, a T-shirt dress with her own face on it, and a baby pink pixie cut wig.

hellogiggles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixie#Wigs#Pink Lipstick#Instagram Stories#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
Beauty & Fashionthecut.com

Behold, Lizzo Wearing a Shirt With Lizzo’s Face on It

Lizzo heard you love Lizzo. So, Lizzo put Lizzo on a shirt so you can admire two Lizzos at once. So, let’s do just that, shall we?. Incredible. Gorgeous. Nineties-mall-kiosk chic. The airbrush-style customized shirt has everything: diamonds emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo, dollar signs, some bejeweled embellishments, an image of Lizzo holding her phone and taking a selife, a grill. I will take seven, one Lizzo for every day of the week, please and thank you.
MakeupAllure

Lizzo Just Dyed Her Bleached Eyebrows Lavender and Pink

The singer proves just how versatile bleached eyebrows can be — BRB, we're calling our brow groomers. There's no question that Lizzo is always influencing our beauty choices, and this time she has us convinced that we need to dye our eyebrows purple. It was only a few weeks ago that the singer-songwriter dyed her brows blonde, but now she's back with yet another new brow color: lavender.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

Kendall Jenner’s Shag Haircut Is The Cool-Girl Cut Of The Summer

Though she’s not nearly as experimental as her famous sisters, Kendall Jenner still continues to inspire us with her model-ready looks. Jenner’s hair might not be pastel pink or platinum blonde like some of her family members, but that doesn’t mean she’s boring. With cool-girl layers and ’90s bangs, Jenner plays around with her naturally dark brown hair in more low-key ways.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Toast to the summer of carrots, just like Lizzo

Did you see that Lizzo said that it is the summer of carrots? While she might have told cauliflower to move off the table, the reality is that carrots deserve a moment in the spotlight. Whether it is carrot’s versatility or deliciousness, there are numerous ways to incorporate that favorite vegetable into many recipes.
Hair CareGrazia

Meet The New Gen Pixie Cut, A Breakout Hair Trend This Summer

News flash! Pixie cuts are back. Last might have heralded the return mullets and the advent of lockdown buzzcuts but 2021 sees pixie cuts inching back into the mainstream hair sphere. The beginning of this year saw the likes of Dua Lipa trying out the look on glossy magazine covers worldwide and then there's Rihanna. RiRi made headlines this season by returning to a close-cut pixie crop for the first time in over 10 years. Head over heels? Us too.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DaniLeigh Gives Peek Into Pink-Themed Baby Shower After Confirming Pregnancy

Now that the cat is (officially) out of the bag, DaniLeigh is showing off her pregnancy in style. We've previously reported on the speculation that the singer was with child, especially in recent months as she avoided showing her growing baby belly. After what was reported as being a slip-up by a family member who accidentally posted images of the singer, she decided to come forward with a few photos of her own to confirm that she will soon be a first-time mom.
Beauty & FashionElle

Kourtney Kardashian Cut Off All Her Hair And You Need To See It

Hair transformations are, at this point, the Kardashian-Jenner bread and butter. We quite literally do not have enough time to go into the nitty gritty of the hundreds of hairstyles, colours and vibes sported by the family right now, but I'll run you through the highlights (pun absolutely not intended).
YogaPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo Has Me Convinced That Patterned Leggings Are Making A Comeback

I live by a simple mantra: If J.Lo loves something, I should at least check it out and see if it’s worth the hype. I did that with string bikinis and glittery coffee cups, but now I’m fully head-over-sneakers for J.Lo’s printed leggings. She’s been wearing a ton of different versions so far this summer and I have all the details on how you can copy her gym look for yourself.
RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk Give an Inside Look at Twins Lux and Senna’s Stunning Nursery — See Photos!

Babies’ room! Bachelor couple Arie and Lauren Luyendyk gave fans an inside look at newborn twins Lux and Senna‘s sweet nursery on Friday, July 16. The proud dad, 39, shared a set of six photos of the gorgeous room to his Instagram. “Can’t believe this all came together the day @laurenluyendyk went into labor,” he gushed in the caption. “Check out the @luyendyktwins nursery! Love the overall design by @potterybarnkids.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy