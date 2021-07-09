Cancel
The Land Of Milk And Honey: How Alexander-Julian Gibbson’s Collaboration With Instagram Is Inspiring Through Fashion

By Blake Newby
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity stylist and Houston-native Alexander-Julian Gibbson is a man who needs no introduction. With social media feeds that resemble something out a museum, the fashion luminary and influencer of culture has dressed celebrities such as Laverne Cox, Lucky Daye, Tems and Wunmi Mosaku, just to name a few. And while his works are frequented on magazine covers, red carpets and award shows, his recent project with Instagram, titled The Land Of Milk And Honey is instead finding its home on timelines everywhere. Described as “an audit of the American dream,” Gibbson traveled around the country highlighting multiple families of varying cultures — the result, a compilation of photo stories, is nothing short of incredible.

