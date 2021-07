Members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will no longer be allowed to accept gifts or other promotional items. HFPA membership on Thursday approved the draft bylaws, and official ballots will now go out via mail to the membership, with a final vote tally in early August. According to the statement, “The HFPA also approved new gift, travel and conflict of interest policies. Under these new policies, HFPA members shall not be permitted to accept promotional materials or other gifts from studios, publicists, actors, directors or others associated with motion pictures and television programs.”