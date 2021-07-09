Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

ESSENCE's 2021 Summer Screen Kings

By Brande Victorian
Essence
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowever you choose to watch this season's biggest movies, these leading men promise to make them worth every second. Summer is synonymous with Blockbuster films, but with streaming platforms increasingly offering new premium content, the buzz around movie premieres this season isn’t quite the same as it used to be. But that doesn’t mean film enthusiasts and audiences just looking for something to do on a Friday night aren’t excited to cue up the latest flick on their smart TV or possibly even head back to theaters as vaccination rates go up and fears over COVID-19 slowly subside.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mekai#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Smart TV
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

6 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Movie theaters may be back, but there's still something so comforting about getting cozy, preparing some snacks, and then streaming a film in your own home. Obviously, Netflix has you covered on that front, but what to choose? To narrow things down, we've rounded up this list of some of the most significant additions to the streaming service over the last couple of weeks. Want to watch Liam Neeson drive a truck across a frozen ocean or Kevin Hart be a girl dad? How about a rom-com where the love interest is also the villain? All of that and more are ahead, so read on for some of the best movies new to Netflix the weekend of June 25.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
MoviesScreendaily

Cannes 2021: Screen’s dailies

Browse Screen International’s daily magazines from the 2021 Cannes International Film Festival, which runs July 6-17. To read click on the image below.
Moviescgmagonline.com

Gunpowder Milkshake (2021) Review

We’re in this weird post-Smokin’ Aces, post-John Wick world where we generally get a few assassin films every year. While the name of the game in the late ‘90s and early 2000s was emulating Quentin Tarantino: now we’re in the Chad Stahelski, light-lore-filled era of the genre. Gunpowder Milkshake, which deals with a girl who grew up to be an assassin just like her dear mother that left her 15 years before the events of the film, is in a weird middle ground.
MoviesPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Warner Bros. Turned Down a ‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel With Chadwick Boseman

L.A. Confidential remains one of the most acclaimed films of the late 1990s. It won two Academy Awards — for screenwriters Curtis Hanson and Brian Helgeland, and supporting actress Kim Basinger — and became a staple on home video and cable. Around the time of its release, an attempt was made to carry on the story in a TV show, but the 1999 pilot for the series (which starred Kiefer Sutherland) did not get picked up for a series. James Ellroy, who wrote the L.A. Confidential novel, had previously written a sequel, called White Jazz, in 1992. But if you wanted to see more of the characters on the big screen, you were out of luck.
Moviespurewow.com

The New #1 Movie on Netflix Is a Must-Watch Action Thriller Starring Lena Headey

This brand-new Netflix flick is a perfect example of why we never judge a book movie based on the cover title. Introducing Gunpowder Milkshake. Although it sounds like a hangover waiting to happen, the film is actually quite entertaining. In fact, it’s already claimed the number one spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies after just one day on the streaming service. (It’s currently ranked ahead of Fear Street Part Two: 1978, Fear Street Part One: 1994, Grom: Plague Doctor and Kung Fu Panda.)
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
MoviesEssence

Patina Miller Is A Hustler Just Like Raq Thomas

Like the woman lead in 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan,' Miller won't stop until she gets what she wants. The latest offering from the Power Universe tells the origin story of season one villain Kanan Stark, but just minutes into episode one of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, it’s obvious his mother, drug queen pin Raquel “Raq” Thomas, is really at the center of his world.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Irresistible Style of Wes Anderson’s Screen Muses

“I do feel a bit like my characters from one movie could walk into another one of my movies and it would make sense,” Wes Anderson told Interview Magazine back in 2009. Imagine, then, Gwyneth Paltrow’s rendering of Margot Tenenbaum—an Hermès Birkin perennially lodged in the crook of her elbow—lounging alongside “Jack’s Girlfriend,” Natalie Portman, in matching marigold dressing gowns at Hotel Chevalier (Anderson’s 2007 prologue to The Darjeeling Limited). Or a cape-clad Tilda Swinton playing Social Services in Moonrise Kingdom (2012) as the perfect foil for Anjelica Huston’s opulently bohemian Eleanor Zissou in The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004).
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Gunpowder Milkshake' Review: Karen Gillan and Lena Headey Team Up for a Neon-Drenched Sisterhood-of-Assassins Action Fantasy

Here’s the kind of movie that “Gunpowder Milkshake” is. It’s a rogue-assassin-hunting-down-the-assassins-who-are-hunting-her thriller, starring a charismatically affectless Karen Gillan as Sam, the rogue in question (though, in fact, she has done nothing wrong). At one point she finds herself in a car with an 8-year-old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), who she has just rescued from a kidnapping. She’s teaching the girl how to maneuver around an underground parking garage, propping her up in the driver’s seat and letting her take the wheel, when they’re confronted by several vehicles full of hooligans brandishing automatic weapons.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Netflix Original Movie GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE Is Flashy Candy-Coated Action - MOVIE REVIEW

Gunpowder Milkshake is a Netflix Original movie by director Navot Papushado and stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Paul Giamatti. Playing off the success of ultra-violent actioner John Wick, this film puts a more stylized spin on your typical revenge movie. But is this a must see or is the candy-coated flashiness too much to handle?
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

10 Photos Of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Being Fine!

It is actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s 35th birthday and we would be doing fans a major disservice if we didn’t celebrate him with a gallery of his best photos. Abdul-Mateen was granted his first major role in Netflix’s The Get Down as Clarence “Cadillac” Caldwell, which was sadly cancelled after the first season. Yahya received a great deal of praise for his performance in the series as the prince of the disco world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy