ESSENCE's 2021 Summer Screen Kings
However you choose to watch this season's biggest movies, these leading men promise to make them worth every second. Summer is synonymous with Blockbuster films, but with streaming platforms increasingly offering new premium content, the buzz around movie premieres this season isn’t quite the same as it used to be. But that doesn’t mean film enthusiasts and audiences just looking for something to do on a Friday night aren’t excited to cue up the latest flick on their smart TV or possibly even head back to theaters as vaccination rates go up and fears over COVID-19 slowly subside.www.essence.com
