Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Valerie Bertinelli Claps Back at Body-Shamer Over Weight Gain: ‘You’re Not Being Helpful’

By bshilliday
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44QZWl_0asHaXoR00
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Actress and cooking show host Valerie Bertinelli was driven to tears by a hateful comment on Instagram where a troll told her she needed to lose weight. The 61-year-old shared a video with her fans about how deeply it hurt her, and how they were “not being helpful” as she has battled yo-yo weight issues all her life.

The Valerie’s Home Cooking host explained how she was going through recipes online for an upcoming segment, “and I made the mistake of reading the comments. Someone decided to point out that I need to lose weight.”

The Hot in Cleveland star began to tear up and sarcastically said, “Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors, so I don’t see what’s become of me. So, I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

“You’re not being helpful. Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things,’” Valerie continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5VLr_0asHaXoR00
MandatGregory Pace/Shutterstock

Not only did the actress deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in 2020, she lost her ex-husband and close friend, Eddie Van Halen, to cancer in October. He’s the father of her only child, Wolfgang Van Halen.

Valerie and Eddie were married from 1981 through 2007 and remained a big part of each other’s lives until his death. “I miss him. And I’m allowed to miss him,” Valerie heartbreakingly revealed on the Today Show in February 2021.

“If I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would,” the Food Network star shared, while welling up with tears. After a long pause, she continued, “But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life — at 61 I’m still dealing with it — you think I’m not tired of it?”

“Where’s the compassion?” Valerie asked. “You think a stupid little comment like ‘you need to lose weight’ … not f—king helpful,” she added before ending her message.

Valerie had originally posted the video to her Instagram Stories on July 8 but decided to make a full post about it so that all her fans could see it after the 24-hour window was up. “Aren’t we tired of body-shaming women yet?! smh,” she began in the caption.

“I was going to delete my stories because it’s a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to DM and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it,” she added.

Valerie’s fans gave her an outpouring of love and support, and she let them know how much she appreciated it in a July 9 Instagram video over her morning coffee. “Thank you … there’s so much kindness out there. I certainly don’t feel so alone anymore,” she said with a smile. “It’s the shame part that’s hard to get rid of. It’s a stupid emotion that’s absolutely useless. But I just wanted to say thank you.”

Comments / 56

Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

13K+
Followers
807
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Person
Eddie Van Halen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Food Network#Instagram Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weight Loss
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Offers Support To Mother Valerie Bertinelli After Emotional Video Slamming Critics of Her Weight

Wolf Van Halen came to the defense of his mother Valerie Bertinelli from vicious internet trolls. People online have been cruelly criticized Berinelli’s weight. The host/actress shared a tearful video questioning why people body shame one another, especially people that they don’t know. She admitted that she was going to delete her Instagram Stories calling out the body shamers. She felt that it was “a little embarrassing and scary” to share such personal and vulnerable parts of herself. But she now wants to own it and not delete it.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Celebs Had To Say About Valerie Bertinelli's Emotional Instagram Post

Fame and success don't shield celebrities from the pain of hurtful online comments. Valerie Bertinelli has been in front of TV cameras since she was just 15, when she was cast in the 1970's sitcom "One Day at a Time," per Today. Now 61, the actress is a fixture on the Food Network with "Valerie's Home Cooking" and other shows. While fans might think that Bertinelli would just shrug off online criticisms or just not read them at all, she can still get stung.
Weight Losstalesbuzz.com

Valerie Bertinelli Shares Emotional Breakdown After Trolls Criticize Her Weight: ‘Aren’t We Tired Of Body Shaming Women Yet?!’

Valerie Bertinelli has had enough with hateful messages about her weight. On Thursday night, the Food Network star took to social media to share how she had been searching for some recipes online when she made the “mistake” of reading the comments under them. Sadly, she came across a bunch of people criticizing her physical appearance, leaving her shaken and hurt. Recording her emotional breakdown and vulnerable response, Valerie told Instagram followers:
RecipesTODAY.com

Valerie Bertinelli makes 3 salads that scream summer

Television personality Valerie Bertinelli is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite refreshing, fun and summery salad recipes. She shows us how to make a pasta salad with a gingery dressing, burrata and tomato salad with basil oil and chile-lime fruit salad. No mayo alert! This Japanese-inspired pasta...
Weight LossPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Valerie Bertinelli Breaks Down After Fan Tells Her To Lose Weight – And She Is All Of Us

If you ever wondered if a celebrity reads comments on their social media accounts, Valerie Bertinelli calling out the comments on one of her Instagram posts tells us they do. Bertinelli has a Food Network cooking show and she has an Instagram account where she shares cooking videos and videos about her life. One of those videos prompted a follower to tell her to lose weight.
Weight LossPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Celebrities Voice Support For Valerie Bertinelli After Body Shaming Post On Instagram

Recently, actress and chef Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram to call out body shaming, the act of mocking or denouncing someone because of their body’s size or shape. This was in response to comments she received from a viewer last Thursday. Following her vulnerable message, celebrities and fans offered abundant support for her. Her supporters include Kelly Clarkson, Demi Lovato, her son Wolfgang, and more.
FitnessFox News

Valerie Bertinelli expresses some regret at contributing to 'diet culture' by hyping Jenny Craig

Valerie Bertinelli is speaking out about her past "buying into the diet industry" after posting an emotional video in which she reacted to a body shamer online. The actress and television personality shared a video on her Instagram over the weekend in which she got emotional and started crying. She delivered a speech to her followers highlighting a commenter on a previous post who noted that Bertinelli needed to lose weight.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

How Valerie Bertinelli Really Feels About Her Time As A Jenny Craig Spokesperson

Television personality and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli is a person who does not hesitate to take responsibility for her actions. She has been in the spotlight as of late for being outspoken about her thoughts on body shaming, her previous association with weight-loss program Jenny Craig, and her personal evolution. In an emotional Instagram clip, she spoke up against body shaming and how she didn't appreciate being told that she needs to shed some pounds. She urged others to be compassionate and wrote, "We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through."
NFLPosted by
Page Six

Jessie James Decker cries over hateful comments about weight gain

Jessie James Decker broke down in tears over hurtful comments she’s received about her weight gain. The “Lights Down Low” singer, 33, said in a video on her Instagram Story Tuesday that someone sent her a Reddit thread that “rips” her apart “on a daily basis” over her weight. “It’s...

Comments / 56

Community Policy