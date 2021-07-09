Why Didn’t Airbus Base The BelugaXL On The A330-800?
The majority of today’s cargo aircraft are specially-designed versions of existing passenger aircraft. By filling the main cabin with freight instead of seats, cargo operators can use these to ferry all kinds of goods around the world much faster than by land or sea. But what about outsize cargo? European manufacturer Airbus has developed the ‘Beluga’ family for this exact purpose, but why is its most recent iteration not based on a more modern aircraft?simpleflying.com
Comments / 0