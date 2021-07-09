Why Didn’t Airbus Base The BelugaXL On The A330-800?

The launch of Icelandic startup PLAY has, so far, been limited to Europe. But by this time next year, it should be beginning to branch out into the East Coast of North America. With the A321neos, it can comfortably make this trip, but could the long-range A321s open up more destinations? Its CEO, Birgir Jonsson, doesn’t think this is a good idea, saying that they are not part of the plan.