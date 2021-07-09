Cancel
14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Daily Gate City
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death toll in the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 78 after 14 additional victims were pulled out of the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine called it “staggering” and “heartbreaking" during a news conference on Friday. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Miami, FLWPBF News 25

Who are the people still missing in the Miami condo collapse?

Dozens of people are still unaccounted for after the June 24 collapse of part of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, Florida, authorities have said. Search and rescue teams have been feverishly scouring the site since shortly after 55 of the building's 136 units fell. Four people are dead, officials have said.
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Building collapse in Washington DC leaves FIVE injured and one worker TRAPPED after five-story construction site comes down one week after Miami condo disaster

At least five people have been rushed to hospital - and a worker was trapped - after a five story building under construction completely collapsed in Washington DC. The collapse happened around 3:30pm EST in the city's Brightwood Park neighborhood. A local Twitter feed that scans emergency services radio reported...
AccidentsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Surfside Rescue Workers Heard Woman’s Voice in Rubble at Collapse Site

Rescue workers at the Surfside condo tower site heard a woman’s voice in the rubble in the hours after the collapse but did not find her, said Miami Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky in a press briefing Thursday morning. “They were searching for a female voice, is what we heard for several hours, and eventually we didn’t hear her voice anymore,” Cominsky said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have success with that.” As of Thursday morning, the bodies of 18 victims have been recovered while more than 140 remain missing in the rubble, NBC 6 reports. Rescue efforts at the South Florida site were halted early Thursday as local officials fear that the rest of the structure may collapse after rescue workers recalled hearing noises from the building and sensors went off, leaving them to fear it may be moving. Cominsky thanked rescue workers for their continued work at the site as they remain on stand-by. “Everyone that’s here on scene trying to do the best we can in these heroic efforts,” Cominsky said.
Surfside, FLSand Hills Express

Photos taken two days before condo collapse show corrosion

Newly-emerged photos could possibly hold more information about what may have caused the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An anonymous contractor shared the pictures with the Miami Herald, taken just two days before the collapse. They show a wet floor, cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar in the building’s pool equipment room.
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami building collapse: Tenth victim found in rubble of collapsed Florida condo building

A tenth victim has been found in the rubble of the collapsed Florida condo building, authorities have confirmed.Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the discovery as search and rescue teams continued their efforts to find any survivors, five days after the shocking collapse.“This morning we did recover another body, that brings the count to ten,” she said at a Monday morning press conference.Officials say that they have now accounted for 135 residents of the Champlain Towers South building, and that there are still 151 people unaccounted for.“These numbers are very fluid and they will change,” admitted Ms Levine...
Florida Statelive5news.com

LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people. The Miami-Dade Police Department said Saturday that 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo. Her body was recovered July 8.
AccidentsPosted by
CNN

The death toll in the Surfside condo collapse has risen to 97

(CNN) — Rescue crews have recovered 97 bodies from the rubble of the Surfside, Florida, building collapse; and though they have made great progress, there is still more work to be done. Ninety-two victims in the collapse have been identified and 92 families have been notified, according to a Thursday...
AccidentsPosted by
The Independent

Miami condo rescuers face ‘heavy smell of bodies’, Israeli soldier helping with search says

An Israeli soldier helping with the relief effort in Surfside, Florida says rescue workers must contend with a number of obstacles, including the odor of corpses beneath the rubble.“They experience a heavy, heavy smell of bodies and to do the actions when you have that smell on the site is a very tough challenge,” Israeli Defense Forces Commander Elad Edri told The Floridian.Mr Edri is at the site of Champlain Towers South, an apartment building that collapsed last week, as part of the Israeli government’s effort to aid the rescue effort. The commander says he and other workers searching...
Florida StateABC Action News

Recovery effort at collapsed Florida condo could end soon

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Efforts to recover human remains from the debris of a South Florida condominium are nearing an end. Miami-Dade police identified six more victims of last month’s Surfside condo collapse on Thursday, meaning that 92 of the 97 confirmed dead have been identified. County officials have accounted for...
AccidentsThe Independent

Boy pulled out of rubble after condo building collapses in Miami

Video shows the moment a boy was pulled out of rubble by firefighters after the partial collapse of an apartment block in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida. The footage from broadcaster NBC shows rescuers carrying the boy – who is alive and showing no obvious signs of injury – out of the debris and laying him on a stretcher.

