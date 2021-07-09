Grand Luxe Club Level Room w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub
Grand Luxe Club Level Room w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub. The Grand Luxe Club Level Room w/ Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub qualifies for:. These newly renovated Grande Luxe sanctuaries are framed by cascading flowering vines on the second level of the Babonneu, Soufriere, and Vigie buildings. The natural beauty of Saint Lucia and the elegance of modern luxury are embodied within this tranquil retreat. The spacious and alluring quarters are appointed with modern hardwood and plush furnishings, art and accents. The bedroom is equipped with a king-sized bed dressed in fine linens, and a large, flat-screen smart TV. The impeccably outfitted bathroom features a glass enclosed shower, backlit mirror, and long vessel sink adorned with mosaic tile. Outside, enjoy the intimacy of your private balcony equipped with a Tranquility Soaking Tub for two with privacy curtains. As an exclusive Club Sandals room, a dedicated concierge is available to handle any special requests and reservations, such as spa appointments.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0