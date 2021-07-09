IMSA And WEC Will Welcome Each Other's Prototypes For The Good Of Sports Car Racing
We’ve been covering the ongoing decisions, commitments and defections in sports car racing related to the new Le Mans Hypercar and LMDh prototype categories for a while now. And the news has been largely great: a number of manufacturers are developing cars to one spec or the other, and the WEC’s acceptance of IMSA’s LMDh formula means that whether a team builds a prototype to primarily race in North America or the rest of the world, it can compete for the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Fans have been waiting a long time for such a scenario; hell, the vast majority of us probably never expected to see the day.jalopnik.com
