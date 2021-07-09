Cancel
McMillan seals the deal to be Hawks’ full-time coach

By Associated Press
41nbc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Nate McMillan’s deal as full-time coach of the Atlanta Hawks has been made official. The deal was announced after general manager Travis Schlenk said Monday an agreement had been reached but the contract had not been drawn up. As interim coach, McMillan led the Hawks to an...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Mcmillan
Person
Lloyd Pierce
