McMillan seals the deal to be Hawks’ full-time coach

In a no-brainer decision, Travis Schlenk announced the Hawks have an agreement in place to make Nate McMillan the permanent head coach. After the firing of Lloyd Pierce, McMillan was named the interim head coach. At the time of Pierce’s firing, the Hawks were 14-20. They finished the season on a 27-11 run, earning them the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and the story didn’t end there. They made quick work of the Knicks in the first round and then upset the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers to earn a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they pushed the Milwaukee Bucks to six games. Had Trae Young not gone down in Game 3 with an ankle injury, there’s a chance they might have even made The Finals. McMillan finished with an overall 37-19 record.