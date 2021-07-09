Unhealthy Breakfasts Dietitians Say You Should Stop Eating Right Now
While it's up for debate whether or not breakfast is the most important meal of the day, research has indicated that there are several health benefits associated with the morning meal. If you're someone who enjoys breakfast, it's important that you're fueling your body with adequate nutrients right from the start so that you have energy all day long. (Related: One Major Side Effect of Skipping Breakfast, New Study Says.)www.eatthis.com
Comments / 0