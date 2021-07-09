Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic's Next Flight Is About More Than Richard Branson Beating Jeff Bezos

By GILLIAN RICH
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic (SPCE) is gearing up for its first fully crewed flight, which will include Richard Branson, on Sunday. SPCE stock fell. The flight would not only allow the company's billionaire founder to beat Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos to space, but it's also crucial to the start of commercial service.

www.investors.com

