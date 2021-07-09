Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

14 year-old Spelling Bee winner makes history in more ways than one

By Associated Press
41nbc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The nation’s first African American winner has breezed to victory at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde of Harvey, Louisiana, didn’t show much stress on stage and only struggled with one word in Thursday’s finals. She is only the second Black champion in the bee’s 96-year history after Jody-Anne Maxwell of Jamaica in 1998. She is also the first winner ever from Louisiana.

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#One Word#Lake Buena Vista#Ap#African American#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WNBA
Related
BasketballBBC

Zaila Avant-garde: Teenager makes history at US spelling bee

A teenage basketball prodigy has become the first African American to win the US Scripps National Spelling Bee. Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, cruised to victory with the word "murraya", a type of tropical tree. To get to that point she had to spell out "querimonious" and...
Societyyr.media

Louisiana Teen Makes History as First Black Scripps Spelling Bee Champ

At only 14 years old, Zaila Avant-garde became the first Louisiana resident and first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday. Avant-garde won in the final round over 12-year-old Chaitra Thummala of Texas, by correctly spelling the word “Murraya” – a genus of tropical Asiatic and Australian trees having pinnate leaves and flowers.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

LSU offers La. 14-year-old spelling bee champion a scholarship

BATON ROUGE - LSU offered the 14-year-old Louisiana native who won the Scripps National Spelling Bee a scholarship Saturday. Zaila Avant-garde won the competition Thursday night. She had to spell the word "Murraya" which is a word for a type of tree. The winning prize is $50,000 in cash, along with a trophy.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
WWEPosted by
FitnessVolt.com

Former Ms. Olympia and WWE Veteran Melissa Coates Passes Away at Age 50

The bodybuilding community is in a state of mourning currently, as it has been revealed that Melissa Coates has passed away. She was 50 years old at the time of her passing. Coates was not just a veteran in the bodybuilding world, competing at the Ms. Olympia, but she was also a familiar face on the pro wrestling scene. She had worked with the WWE, competing under the stage name of Super Genie.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

Part Artist and Part Forensic Scientist, Lartigue Is an Avant-Garde ‘Angel’ of Death and Decay

"QUEER AND TRANS archaeology lives within the deteriorations of history," reads part of a poem included in a recent performance by Houston-reared trans artist-activist Angel Lartigue. Her work, which she calls "bacteriomancy," often involves using bacteria and fungi — including some gleaned from the occasional human cadaver — to explore ideas rooted in forensic anthropology, biotechnology, race and gender identity.
Societymichiganchronicle.com

First Black Spelling Bee Winner Makes History

Zaila Avant-garde’s last name is fitting for the new spelling bee child prodigy. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball wonder of Louisiana, just became the first African American winner in the nearly 100-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Detroit News reported. On Thursday night, Avant-garde made history. The only other...
Harvey, LAtvinsider.com

Scripps Spelling Bee 2021: Louisiana Teen Makes History as First African-American Winner

Fourteen-year-old Zaila Avant-garde made history at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday when she became the first African-American winner in the spelling competition’s 96-year history. The eighth-grader from Harvey, Louisiana, is only the second Black champion of the long-running competition, following Jamaican-based Jody Anne-Maxwell, who won the championship...

Comments / 1

Community Policy