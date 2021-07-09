Amazon poaches Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett to run stores

LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon has appointed Tony Hoggett, a veteran of British supermarket chain Tesco, to run its physical stores, the U.S. group said on Friday.

Hoggett has been with Tesco, the UK’s biggest retailer, for over 31 years and is currently chief strategy and innovation director.

Amazon said Hoggett will join in January 2022 as senior vice president of physical stores, reporting to Dave Clark, chief executive of its worldwide consumer business.

“Over the next few months we’ll put together a plan for Tony’s transition to Amazon,” Clark said in a statement.