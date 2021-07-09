Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon poaches Tesco veteran Tony Hoggett to run stores

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUX9H_0asHZZgG00

LONDON (Reuters) -Amazon has appointed Tony Hoggett, a veteran of British supermarket chain Tesco, to run its physical stores, the U.S. group said on Friday.

Hoggett has been with Tesco, the UK’s biggest retailer, for over 31 years and is currently chief strategy and innovation director.

Amazon said Hoggett will join in January 2022 as senior vice president of physical stores, reporting to Dave Clark, chief executive of its worldwide consumer business.

“Over the next few months we’ll put together a plan for Tony’s transition to Amazon,” Clark said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

146K+
Followers
177K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Veteran#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Tulsa, OKpublicradiotulsa.org

Amazon Pushes To Recruit Veterans

Amazon is making a push to recruit veterans, and says it has ways to support them. In a press release issued July 13th, the company says it aims to hire over 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024. This will add to what the company estimates is the 40,000 veterans already in its employ.
Businesspymnts.com

AMZN vs. WMT Weekly: More People, New Partnerships And A Bunch Of Robots

Halfway through July, the mid-summer competition between the top two retailers is heating up on several fronts in a battle over people, partners and profitability. With PYMNTS’ post-Prime Day analysis confirming Amazon’s 3-to-1 advantage over its digital rival Walmart+ in both sales and subscribers, the tussle between these two titans looks set to be more about profitability and execution rather than outright topline leadership — at least for the time being.
Seattle, WAaithority.com

Amazon and Microsoft Veterans Join Forces with the Allen Institute for AI to Launch MajorBoost

AI Technology will reduce the time and cost of healthcare billing. Seattle | Three tech and healthcare veterans collaborating at the Allen Institute for AI (AI2) today launched MajorBoost. The AI-based communication and decision support company is set to significantly improve efficiency in the healthcare system by reimagining how doctor’s offices and insurance companies communicate with each other.
Grocery & SupermaketBBC

Sainsbury's and Tesco to encourage mask-wearing from Monday

The UK's two largest supermarkets will continue to ask shoppers to wear masks, even after the legal requirement to do so in England is dropped on Monday. Sainsbury's and Tesco have joined the bookseller, Waterstones, which has said customers should wear masks to protect staff and other shoppers. Sainsbury's said...
Reno, NVnnbw.com

People: Tony Bazan named CEO of Reno-based Online Tech Stores

Online Tech Stores (OTS), a Reno-based distributor of aftermarket imaging supplies, recently announced the appointment of e-commerce veteran Tony Bazan as CEO. Bazan succeeds Dave Mathews, who left the company for personal reasons, according to the company. Bazan has previously successfully developed and executed strategic revenue growth plans at several...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon poached a bunch of experts from Facebook's satellite internet team

Amazon’s satellite internet project has secretly been receiving help from an unlikely source: Facebook. More than a dozen internet experts left Facebook to work on Amazon’s satellite internet plans, The Information reports. A Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the employees have indeed joined Amazon’s team. The workers in question span a...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

Amazon promises to hire 100,000 veterans and spouses by 2024

If you are a veteran or veteran’s spouse, Amazon has big news for you. On Tuesday, Amazon pledged to hire 100,000 US veterans and veterans’ spouses by the year 2024. Over 40,000 veterans and military spouses are currently employed by Amazon, from operations to Alexa to sustainability to Amazon Web Services (AWS), company offiicials say.
RetailRetail Wire

Can a Tesco exec school Amazon on physical retail?

What makes an executive who worked his way up from collecting shopping carts at a Tesco to its corporate suite leave the company after 31 years? Perhaps an offer too good to turn down from Amazon.com. Tony Hoggett, who until last week was chief strategy and innovation officer at the...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Walmart Indian Unit That Rivals Amazon Raises $3.6B In Fresh Capital

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)-owned Indian e-commerce retailer Flipkart said on Monday it has raised $3.6 billion from a consortium of investors including Japan’s SoftBank Group (OTC: SFTBY), which returns as a financial backer. What Happened: The fresh fundraise values the online retailer at $37.6 billion and comes at a time...
Businessmocoshow.com

Amazon Store Potentially Coming to Neelsville Village Center in Germantown

Amazon Store Potentially Coming to Neelsville Village Center in Germantown. Amazon is considering opening a store at the former Jos. A. Bank location at 20936 Frederick Rd in Germantown according to a report by The Washington Business Journal. The location would either be an Amazon 4 Star store, which sells...
BusinessThe Verge

Who wins when Amazon pulls brands from its store?

If you’re looking to buy a new USB cable, wireless charger, or that fast-charging USB power brick that didn’t come with your new $1,000 phone (but definitely should have), there’s a typical process many people go through. You open Amazon’s site in a new tab or the app on your phone, type in the thing you’re looking for, scan some review scores, and click Buy It Now.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Poaches Privacy Officer From Amazon After High-Profile Departure

Ford has undergone its fair share of executive acquisitions and departures in recent weeks, with former Renault exec Franck Louis-Victor being named the VP Of Ford’s New Businesses Platform team, Jon Huntsman coming on board as the automaker’s vice chair of policy, Steven Croley named The Blue Oval’s chief policy officer and general counsel, and chief tech executive Ken Washington leaving for Amazon in a high-profile departure. Now, in a bit of a reversal, Ford has poached senior corporate counsel Rebecca Pagani from Amazon and made her its new chief privacy officer.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Amazon Runs In Blue Skies, Options Trades Pile In

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gapped up Tuesday morning and ran almost 5% into blue skies intraday. On Monday, Jeff Bezos officially passed the CEO baton to Andy Jassy, who will now lead Amazon as it tries to sustain the market share it snagged during the pandemic. On Tuesday, Amazon announced the launch of its COVID-19 at-home test collection kit.
Businessdallassun.com

Gap seeking to sell French, Italian stores and focus on online sales

The Gap announced on June 30 that it was in discussions to sell its Italian and French stores, as the company focuses on cost-cutting and boosting internet sales in the European region. The Gap has confirmed that options were being weighed regarding its French stores' takeover by Hermione People &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy