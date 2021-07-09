Cancel
Canada’s Box Office Epicenter Ontario Reopening July 16, Led By Cineplex

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Finally a breakthrough in the Great White North: Theaters in Ontario, which reps as much as 40% of Canada’s box office, are allowed to reopen on July 16 after several months of Covid lockdown, and just in time for the second weekend of Disney’s Black Widow. That includes Canada’s No. 1 chain, Cineplex, of course, in the province. Next Friday, Cineplex will reopen as many of its 68 theatres and five entertainment venues across Ontario as possible. All in, Canada typically reps 6%-10% of the domestic box office in a given weekend, pre-pandemic.

