When Luis Enrique got into the Wembley dressing room and saw how downbeat some of his younger players were, he knew exactly what to say.“What are you doing crying? Lift those heads. You should be proud of yourselves.”If penalties distil football to its essence, their aftermath takes emotions to extremes. There really is nothing like it in the sport, nothing that so displays the thin line between elation and desolation.As the entire Italian bench rapturously raced towards Jorginho, many of the Spanish players sank to their knees in despair. They knew it should not have ended like this.Just as there...