13 Amazing Summer and Fall Festivals Happening In WNY This Year

One thing we love in Buffalo, aside from food, is having access to the water. We are blessed to have so many waterways near us. There are so many parks around Buffalo that give us access to bodies of water. One of my favorite places to go clear my head and get some exercise is Delaware Park. Hoyt Lake is definitely popular with Buffalonians. When I want a less crowded area to walk or chill, I've found myself going to the Outer Harbor. It's a great park only a few minutes drive from downtown Buffalo. I do love Broderick Park and Unity Island, although they can get a bit crowded on the weekends. I mean, who can blame people for wanting to get out and enjoy them while the weather is good. I often see people fishing there.