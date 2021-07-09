Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

13 Amazing Summer and Fall Festivals Happening In WNY This Year

By Chris Owen
Posted by 
92.9 Jack FM
92.9 Jack FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's going to be a very fun next four months across Western New York. With most state-mandated pandemic restrictions lifted as of the second week of June, Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs are preparing for a ton of festivals in both the summer and fall. Taste of Buffalo is taking...

wbuf.com

Comments / 0

92.9 Jack FM

92.9 Jack FM

Buffalo NY
872
Followers
2K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 Jack FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://929jackfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Lewiston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Western New York#The Erie County Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
MuseumsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Voted Best NEW Museum This Is A One Trip Tank Must Visit Destination

They say laughter is the best medicine. If you follow the timeline of comedy, no, not as far back as The Court Jesters. Cleancomedians.com lists Will Rogers during the Vaudeville era in the 1920s. Funny duos like Laurel & Hardy starring in motion pictures in the '30s. Radio comics, like Jack Benny, during the '40s. And television stars of the '50s like Jamestown's own Lucille Ball.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

8 Parks in Buffalo That Are Near the Water [Gallery]

One thing we love in Buffalo, aside from food, is having access to the water. We are blessed to have so many waterways near us. There are so many parks around Buffalo that give us access to bodies of water. One of my favorite places to go clear my head and get some exercise is Delaware Park. Hoyt Lake is definitely popular with Buffalonians. When I want a less crowded area to walk or chill, I've found myself going to the Outer Harbor. It's a great park only a few minutes drive from downtown Buffalo. I do love Broderick Park and Unity Island, although they can get a bit crowded on the weekends. I mean, who can blame people for wanting to get out and enjoy them while the weather is good. I often see people fishing there.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Here Are A Few Facts About The Buffalo Central Terminal

The Broadway and Filmore district has been getting updates and improvements on buildings in that area, like the iconic Broadway Market and all the new stores and shopping plazas. The Buffalo Central Terminal is another big part of that area, it was reopened to the public back in 2003 for tours after being closed for over forty years since the last train ran in 1979. There is important planning taking place right now that will maximize connections between the Central Terminal and the Broadway Filmore neighborhood and also guide future development that is beneficial to everyone and will attract private investment.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

German Festival Coming Sunday To Replace Waldfest

If you were a big fan of the Waldfest in Marilla, there is a party here to give you your German-tradition fix in 2021. The German tradition, Waldfest, the 'party in the woods', had been officially canceled by SGTV Edelweiss, the organization that has put on the even for decades in Marilla at Spring Garden grove. Waldfest had been thrown on a Sunday in July since 1976.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Love Wings? Check Out The Buffalo Wing Trail

If you enjoy Buffalo wings, you may want to check out the Buffalo Wing Trail. The tour will take you around to 14 restaurants in Buffalo that serve up this delicious dish created in Buffalo. If you make it halfway through the trail, you'll get a $10 gift card to shop in the Visit Buffalo Niagara online store. If you make it through all of the 14 locations, you'll receive another gift card for $20.
EnvironmentPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

July Already Western New York’s Wettest Month Of The Year

January - 1.85" And it looks like that total of 3.10" of rain will get given higher as more rain is expected this weekend across Western New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo is calling for rain and thunderstorms to move in later tonight around 10 pm and then rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Another possible quarter inch to half of inch of rain could come our way on Saturday.
Buffalo, NYPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

We Typed “Buffalo, NY” Into YouTube and These are The Top 10 Things We Found

The fact is we've all done it at some point. It's ok to admit it. You've googled yourself. Maybe it was just your curiosity. Or you were looking for that picture taken at the Taste of Buffalo because you couldn't remember the website the photographer mentioned, and you refused the card he was trying to hand you. Not because you didn't want the information, but you had baby back ribs from Alex's Place in one hand, that Grilled Apple Cinnamon Roll from Chrusciki Bakery in the other, and a bottle of water under your arm. I may be projecting with that example, but you get the idea.
RestaurantsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Hamburg Restaurant Offers Apology For Staff Shortage

As things slowly return to normal here in Western New York after COVID-19 there is another problem local businesses are facing, a lack of a workforce. Many area businesses are looking to hire staff but the lack of employees has left some places in a lurch especially restaurants. One Hamburg...
PoliticsPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

5 Things You Will Find At Any Lawn Fete This Summer [LIST]

Summertime in Western New York means one thing..Lawn Fetes. The classic must-attend summertime event is the 716. Lawn Fetes have been happening for years all across Western New York and on any given weekend you will find tons of Western New Yorkers hanging out enjoying everything a Lawn Fete has to offer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy