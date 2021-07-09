Modern Simplicity

For those wanting a vacation without ever leaving home, this sparkling poolscape offers the best of both worlds. The simple yet effective layout of the pool allows for expansive lake views, letting the stunning scenery take center stage. A sun shelf, complete with in-pool lounge chairs, is the perfect perch to enjoy some vitamin D and the pool’s calming bubblers. Connected to the sun shelf is a raised hot tub with a waterfall that flows directly into the pool for a luxurious touch. Two deck jets, along with built-ins for umbrellas incorporated into the pool’s design, complete the laundry list of lavish amenities. The interior of the pool features a Caribbean Blue finish, heightening the vacation vibes by calling to mind the beauty of the Caribbean Sea. The outdoor area itself is swathed in glistening travertine tile – not only is this a stylish addition, but the durable tile is also resistant to heat, ideal for a hot Tennessee summer.