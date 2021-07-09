Cancel
Interior Design

Modern Simplicity

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis opulent escape is truly a product of its surroundings. Primarily influenced by the design of the accompanying home, this no-frills poolscape provides continuity in style, color, and texture. The L-shaped pool is curved along one edge, adding visual interest without giving way to a freeform design. Two large sun shelves with LED bubblers provide plenty of space to beat the heat, and an elevated therapy spa is complete with six bronze water scuppers that spill into the pool. A blue pebble-sheen finish turns arctic white on the sun shelves, and the pool coping is comprised of precast concrete. The white brick found on the home’s exterior wraps the spa, and artificial turf provides green space all while contributing to the modern and exquisite design brought about by simplicity and clean lines.

