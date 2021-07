This weekend the octagon returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 264, which will be headlined by the trilogy fight of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. Earlier this year, Poirier beat McGregor via TKO in the second round after a series of calf kicks hindered the Irish superstar’s movement and set up for the punches that led to the referee stoppage. The dominant victory avenges a loss from just over six years ago when Conor stopped Poirier with punches in under two minutes in the first round at UFC 178.