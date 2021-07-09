The Jets Connection: Q&A with Eric Mangini

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems that plenty of Jets are now starting to be heralded as being ‘underrated’ or on the cusp of being a breakout player in 2021. While I think some of that holds merit, I think a lot of it is built up hype due to a new coaching staff, and the fact that Adam Gase is no longer coaching the team. Most of these players weren’t getting the recognition they deserved, and despite them getting it now, most major networks have the team at the bottom of the NFL in terms of talent on the roster; which, is hypocritical given how much praise for a plethora of players the Jets are receiving this year. A lot of disingenuous takes occurring now that will quickly be backtracked if they don’t go right. We’ll see what holds up in due time. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.