Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Jets Connection: Q&A with Eric Mangini

By Thomas Christopher
ganggreennation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Mangini is a former NFL coach, former head coach of the New York Jets, and is currently an analyst for FOX Sports. Eric Mangini coached the New York Jets from 2006-2008, but he was also a defensive assistant on the team for head coach Bill Parcells from 1997-1999. I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to speak with coach Mangini last week as we discussed his time with the New York Jets, his coaching career, and his change to an analyst position. Below is the transcript of the interview that took place, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I did.

www.ganggreennation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Q A#Fox Sports#Devils#Cue Colts#The Cleveland Browns#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/8/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. It seems that plenty of Jets are now starting to be heralded as being ‘underrated’ or on the cusp of being a breakout player in 2021. While I think some of that holds merit, I think a lot of it is built up hype due to a new coaching staff, and the fact that Adam Gase is no longer coaching the team. Most of these players weren’t getting the recognition they deserved, and despite them getting it now, most major networks have the team at the bottom of the NFL in terms of talent on the roster; which, is hypocritical given how much praise for a plethora of players the Jets are receiving this year. A lot of disingenuous takes occurring now that will quickly be backtracked if they don’t go right. We’ll see what holds up in due time. With that, here are your links to the team this morning.
NFLPopculture

Packers President Mark Murphy Makes Surprising Move on Aaron Rodgers' Situation

The Green Bay Packers will report to training camp in less than a month, and there's no word on Aaron Rodgers being back with the team. Packers president Mark Murphy recently released his monthly column and made a surprising move to the Rodgers situation. In the column, Murphy doesn't mention one word about Rodgers and him not wanting to return to the Packers. This comes one month after Murphy said the ordeal had divided the fan base.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFL247Sports

CBS Sports predicts resolution in Deshaun Watson saga

The status of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remains unclear as the 25-year-old deals with numerous sexual assault allegations and has been asked to be traded. In a recent article by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, La Canfora predicted the outcome of the Watson saga with the NFL and Houston.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Watch: Deshaun Watson Worked Out With 2 Young NFL Quarterbacks This Week

Deshaun Watson‘s status remains totally up in the air for the 2021 NFL season, but he is getting ready. This week, he’s been working out with fellow clients of agent David Mulugheta, including two very notable young quarterbacks: Justin Fields and Jordan Love. Mulugheta posted video to his Instagram stories...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLDeadspin

The NFL is trying to give Black people things they didn’t ask for – again

Close your eyes and imagine this scene. A customer at McDonald’s is attempting to order an apple pie, as it’s the only thing they want from the restaurant. However, the employee behind the counter is trying to sell the customer on trying the cherry pie – knowing that the location doesn’t sell apple pies. But, instead of just admitting that to the customer, the employee keeps trying to suggest other desserts as a diversion, as the customer’s frustration grows.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Network Analyst: Washington Football Team DL Best In NFL

When was the last time you could rank any position on the Washington Football Team as the best in the league? We could be here awhile. Well, that time has finally come. Lorenzo Alexander wore the burgundy and gold from 2006-2012. Now, he is an analyst on NFL Network and had some strong words to say about his former team's defensive line. Alexander ranked his top-five defensive lines leading into the 2021 season and placed the WFT at the very top of the list.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Watson Watch: Texans Deshaun Working With Fellow QBs

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson recently appeared again in the headlines, but also behind the scenes. This time, he appeared in a video posted by his agent David Mulugheta.. Watson, who still faces 22 civil lawsuits involving alleged sexual assault and sexual misconduct, was seen working out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

LaDainian Tomlinson Predicts Rookie Will Have ‘Jalen Ramsey-Type’ Impact

South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn surged during the NFL Draft process, and wound up going No. 8 overall to the Carolina Panthers. Even with his momentum, some believed this might be a little high for the Gamecock star. Former NFL great LaDainian Tomlinson wholeheartedly disagrees. He believes Horn will have an immediate impact on the Panthers defense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy