Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What Dog Stands Above the Rest?

By Alan Ball
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny dog owner tends to think the best of their pet. But it turns out only a small fraction of them are exceptionally gifted and one breed stands out among the rest. During a study that trained multiple dogs to learn the names of their toys over a three-month course, experts found both young and old dogs had the ability to learn the names. Border Collies were the best learners! One even mastered an amazing 37 toys! You can teach old dogs new tricks because both puppies and mature canines were involved. Reps for the American Kennel Club and dog experts widely agree that the Border Collie is an intelligent workaholic.

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dogs#Dog Breed#Old Dogs#The American Kennel Club#The Border Collie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscounty17.com

Pet of the Week: Pistol

Previously featured as a Pet of the Week, Pistol is an active adult cattle dog mix that’s still patiently waiting for her forever home. She got her name from her tendency to gun it for the door every time it’s opened and will need supervision and training. But she’s vibrant and sweet as can be, according to shelter staff. She’s also house-trained and fully vaccinated.
Petswcti12.com

Docile dog who has been at the shelter for weeks needs good home

A dog who has been at the humane society for quite some time needs a good home. This week’s To the Rescue introduces you to Bentley, an American Pitt Bull Terrier mix. Summer Barrentine with Craven Pamlico Animal Services said,“ Bentley has been here for 55 days. He is our longest resident. He is an American Pitt Bull Terrier Mix. He was an owner surrender and he’s a very submissive dog. I think he would do really good with kids. I don’t think he needs too active of a family.”
AnimalsPosted by
Reader's Digest

17 Too-Cute Teacup Dog Breeds

It’s not rocket science why breeders created teacup dogs: We’re kind of wired to fall in love with cute and tiny things. It activates a nurturing role that compels us to feed, love, and protect—whether it’s a human baby or one of the cutest dog breeds, like the trendy teacup dog. Back in the day, the smallest pup of the litter (runt) was often cast aside. Potential health and aesthetic issues meant the pup was probably given away instead of being sold or removed from the gene pool.
Petscountryliving.com

Why do dogs lick their paws and what does it mean?

Dogs lick their paws as part of self-grooming routines, however excessive licking could be a red flag. While paw licking is a common behaviour, some additional reasons your dog is licking their paw include anxiety, stress, obsessive behaviour, flea allergies or boredom. We speak to the experts to find out...
PetsPosted by
Reader's Digest

25 Fluffy Dog Breeds with Cloud-Like Coats

While all dogs are lovable, some people are drawn to certain “looks” in a dog. And if you’re one of those who “oohs” and “ahhs” over a fluffy, puffy dog with a billowy, cloud-like coat, you’re in luck! There are dozens of dog breeds that fit this description. Their fluffy appearances often give them the look of an adorable stuffed animal—some even look like teddy bears—and there’s nothing like running your hands through that soft, thick fur as you pet them. But if you’ve never owned a four-legged fluffball before, there are a few things you should know, according to the American Kennel Club.
AnimalsPosted by
InspireMore

Therapy Dog Plunges Into The Water To Rescue Tiny Fawn From Middle Of Lake.

Since the first moment Ralph and Patricia Dorn met a goldendoodle named Harley, they knew he was a special kind of pup. Harley has always been drawn to children and animals, even doting on the family cat every chance he gets. As a certified therapy dog, Harley adores bringing cheer to nursing home residents and visiting kids during their local library’s story time.
Petskadn.com

IPAC Dogs in Danger of Euthanization, Adoptors Needed

The IPAC shelter has NO empty dog OR cat kennels. At this time, all animals are in danger or euthanization. There is an urgent need for rescues and adopters to step up and help save some lives!. All animals can be seen at petango.com/IPAC. If you are interested in adopting,...
Petscountryliving.com

10 most popular small dog breeds perfect for limited space

The 10 most popular small dog breeds in the UK have been revealed, with Dachshunds, Pugs and Miniature Schnauzers among the top canine companions for limited space. Whether you're a first-time pet parent or live in an urban apartment, small dog breeds are great to consider. As well as having huge personalities, they are easier to move around and cheaper to care for than their colossal colleagues thanks to their overall size and lesser weight.
Petspetguide.com

Top 10 Best Water Dog Breeds

Are you looking for a natural born swimmer? If you want a pooch who loves to splash around in the pool, check out our list of water dog breeds!. You’re standing at the edge of a lake and decide to throw a stick into the water for your pooch to fetch. Which breeds are splashing down before the target hits the water and which are sneaking back to the car with their tail between their legs?
PetsPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Pet of the Week ‘CAMMY’ is Ready to Snuggle With You in Her New Forever Home

CAMMY is a 2-year-old female mixed breed, and she weighs about 45 pounds. CAMMY was adopted as a puppy, but unfortunately, her human daddy has some medical issues, so she was surrendered at no fault of her own. CAMMY loves kids and she is good with other dogs. She knows a few commands, including sit, shake, spin, and lay for treats. CAMMY is kennel trained and she loves to snuggle.
Lowell, MIlowellsfirstlook.com

Furry Friday

The following animals are available for adoption. If you find an animal you’d like to adopt please contact the organization directly. Lowell’s First Look does not assist with the adoption process. And if you’re looking to add to your family and don’t see an animal below, each organization has additional animals looking for new homes. Pet profiles and photos are provided by each organization.
PetsAugusta Free Press

These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Two Ladies Are Walking Their Dogs

Two best friends were out on a walk with their dogs when they passed by a shop they wanted to go into. Read on to see the hilarious plan they made to go in with their pets. Two ladies are walking their dogs. As they pass a department store, one lady says: "Let's go in and do some shopping." Both were hindered by their four-legged friends until one of the ladies came up with a plan.
Petscoachellavalleyweekly.com

FRANKIE’S MESSAGE, DON’R ADOPT A PET ONLINE!

This precious Shih Tzu spent the first three years of his life suffering in a small cage inside a garage in the sweltering high desert heat. Other dogs were caged above, below, and next to him. Frankie was part of an illegal large scale “backyard breeding” operation also known as a “puppy mill” where dogs are bred indiscriminately, confined to small cramped spaces, frequently mistreated, and often experience untreated illnesses and death. The facility was raided and Frankie was rescued by Loving All Animals.
Petsthepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Max

Max, an 11-year-old Terrier-Chihuahua mix, is looking for a home. He loves to play tug-of-war and cuddle, and is crate-and house-trained. His adoption fees will be sponsored. Please contact contacthalo@yahoo.com for more information.
PetsThe Pilot-Independent

Paws and Claws Pets of the Week

This pretty girl is Tika, a 1-year-old Husky mix. She has been in and out of a couple homes due to her Husky energy and temperament, and would love to find her fur-ever family. Her previous owners didn’t have enough time for training and exercise, but Tika is a sweet girl who loves people. She loves to spend time outside and would like to learn how to play with a ball and do dog stuff. She’s been around other dogs and cats and is potty and crate trained. A home with yard and a lot of room to run would be best for this working girl!
AnimalsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

A lot of puppies: Dalmatian gives birth to 16 puppies

FREDRICKSBURG, Texas — Cue the “101 Dalmatians” jokes and movie quotes. A Texas family just welcomed 16 puppies. Brittni Turner helped deliver the puppies at Fredericksburg Veterinary Center in Fredricksburg, Texas on June 24, KSAT reported. She told the station that she’s done a lot of emergency caesarian sections but...
PetsPeople

The World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Wants to Turn Your Adopted Pup into a Celebrity

PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest Presented the PEDIGREE® brand is back for its fourth year and wants to see your adorable adopted pooch. To enter your precious pup, upload a photo of your rescue dog to People.com/rescuedogcontest, and tell us how saving a pup has changed your life — and theirs. Don't forget to shout out the shelter or rescue that helped match you with your canine companion in your submission. If your dog wins, their recuse wins too!

Comments / 0

Community Policy