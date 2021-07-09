What Dog Stands Above the Rest?
Any dog owner tends to think the best of their pet. But it turns out only a small fraction of them are exceptionally gifted and one breed stands out among the rest. During a study that trained multiple dogs to learn the names of their toys over a three-month course, experts found both young and old dogs had the ability to learn the names. Border Collies were the best learners! One even mastered an amazing 37 toys! You can teach old dogs new tricks because both puppies and mature canines were involved. Reps for the American Kennel Club and dog experts widely agree that the Border Collie is an intelligent workaholic.www.wfxb.com
