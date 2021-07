Nintendo released a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD this week to show off a couple of the enhancements and other changes that players can expect from the HD version of the fan-favorite Zelda game. Things like skippable cutscenes, the ability to fast-forward through dialogue, and other features will be welcome additions for returning players who’ve already played the original while the chance to get in-game help with actions will assist those who are just now playing for the first time and get stuck.