Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Ancient Carving Found in England May Represent Hybrid Roman Deity

By Jesse Holth
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Roman sandstone altarpiece featuring a naked horseman has been uncovered at the Vindolanda archaeological site in northern England. Vindolanda, a fort just below Hadrian’s Wall, was periodically occupied by Romans between 85 C.E. to 370 C.E. It is most famous for ink tablets found there. Written on thin pieces of wood, they offer a series of firsthand accounts by the Romans who once inhabited the fort.

www.artnews.com

Comments / 2

ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hadrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winged Helmet#Romans#Northern England#Uk#Sandstone#Gaulish#Mercury Visucius#The Vindolanda Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mars
Country
U.K.
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
AstronomyNewsweek

Scientists Accidentally Discover Huge Galactic Structure in Space

Astronomers have accidentally discovered a huge and previously undetected galactic structure that could change the way we think about how stars are made. The structure, which is made out of a mind-bogglingly large amount of gas, extends throughout the disk of the Milky Way Galaxy and possibly far into its outskirts.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

The Cruel and Twisted Discoveries at Germany’s Stonehenge

When you think of Stonehenge what do you think of? England? Druids? Partygoers celebrating the solstice? A unique piece of ancient heritage? Chances are that you don’t think of Germany. As it turns out, however, Saxony-Anhalt has its own Early Bronze Age wooden henge—Ringheiligtum Pömmelter—and recent excavations have added more detail to its dark and distinctive history.
Middle EastSmithonian

2,800-Year-Old Castle Linked to Enigmatic Ancient Civilization Found in Turkey

Archaeologists in Turkey have unearthed a 2,800-year-old castle linked to Urartu, an ancient kingdom that spanned modern-day Armenia, eastern Turkey and northwestern Iran. As Mesut Varol reports for the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), experts discovered the ruins on a mountain in the Gürpınar district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. The find—made at an altitude of 8,200 feet—was part of an excavation project funded by Van Yuzuncu Yil University.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Scientists Discover Thousands of Ancient Tombs In Galaxy-Like Patterns

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the vast and spectacular landscape of eastern Sudan, tombs deposited across generations have created enormous patterns resembling galaxies, according to a new study that combined fieldwork, cosmological tools, and remote-sensing technologies. Sudan’s hilly Kassala region, which...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Ancient necropolis is found in garden of Croatian palace: Skeletons dating back to the 4th century are discovered buried in massive ceramic JARS

Croatian archaeologists have unearthed a necropolis with the remains of 32 people — some buried in ceramic jars — dating back to the late 4th/early 5th century AD. Researchers unearthed the remains in the front grounds of Radošević Palace, a 17th century baroque-style structure on the island of Hvar, off of the Dalmatian coast.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
WorldPosted by
ARTnews

2,800-Year-Old Castle from Lost Kingdom of Urartu Discovered in Eastern Turkey

One might think it’s difficult to lose a castle. But, while on an expedition, a team of archaeologists spotted one in Eastern Turkey, reported the Anadolu Agency last week. Located among the mountains of the Gürpinar district of eastern Van province, the castle sits at an altitude of 8,200 feet. There, the team found ancient walls, a cistern for water storage, and, further within the grounds, some ceramic fragments. Though the structure is not intact, piled stones provide outlines of former foundations and walls. During the Medieval period, the 2,800-year-old castle was reoccupied according to Rafet Çavuşoğlu, the head of the excavation team and an archeology professor at Van Yuzuncu Yil University, which sponsored the excavation project.

Comments / 2

Community Policy