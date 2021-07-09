Cancel
Foolish NBC execs almost robbed us of Seinfeld's theme song

By Reid McCarter
A.V. Club
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust this week, Seinfeld’s 32nd anniversary was celebrated with a mash-up that used its instantly recognizable theme song as its foundation. The project worked because just hearing a few seconds of slap bass samples and popping mouth sounds immediately calls the show to mind. And yet, as composer Jonathan Wolff told Yahoo! Entertainment and Sirius XM’s Volume podcast, NBC execs almost squashed the theme before it could take its rightful place in pop culture history.

