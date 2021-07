Gamestop (GME) - Get Report made some investors rich… and then it broke many more. Investing in AMC Entertainment (AMC) - Get Report did the exact same thing. These two stocks represent, if not failing businesses, at least ailing ones; companies that struggled to keep up with the new economy even before the pandemic shut down large swaths of it. Yet over the past few months they have posted some of the most volatile gains and losses on the market.