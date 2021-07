Could Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady make the transition to the PGA Tour after retiring - someday - from the NFL?. Not according to DraftKings’ Reid Fowler who told me, “Tom Brady is one of the better amateurs. Aaron Rodgers, one of the better amateurs. Steph Curry, some of these guys who are athletes, you know even Patrick Mahomes. We saw that golf tournament with all of these - Travis Kelce, and all of these football players...you see some of these guys and, you know, they hit it well...But I think Brady’s best fit is playing in these exhibitions.”