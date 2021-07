We're here to convince you that these ring-shaped pastries should be included in your list of must-try San Diego foods. There are long-standing community favorites within the county limits slinging donuts for more than 50 years and newer ones adding their unique twist to this hole-in-one dessert. With Mardi Gras this week, these crullers are the closest thing you'll find to a King Cake. These are the best donut shops in San Diego County, from Escondido to Imperial Beach.