Iron City, TN

22 kayakers rescued in Iron City

By Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager
CNN
 7 days ago
IRON CITY, TN (WSMV) - Crews rescued 22 kayakers who got stuck while on the water in Lawrence County on Friday morning.

The group of kayakers were in Shoel Creek when they became lost around 10:30 a.m. Swift Water Rescue Teams from Lawrence worked to rescue them, but was delayed due to storm damage. Some downed trees blocked initial attempts to get rescue crews to them.

Crews located the kayakers around 11:30 a.m. There were no reports of serious injuries. They were be taken to their original departure point on Wayland Springs Road.

Tennessee Department of Transportation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and many other rescue organizations were called to the area.

News 4 is heading to the scene and will have updates throughout the day on-air and online.

