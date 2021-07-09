Cancel
'The Beast Must Die' Transforms a Schoolteacher Into a Manipulator & Murderer

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
 8 days ago

At the start of this intimate six-part thriller, London schoolteacher Frances Cairnes (The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo, above) is torn apart by a mother’s worst nightmare: Her young son dies in a hit-and-run while they are vacationing on the Isle of Wight. Her grief turns to rage when the police can’t find the driver, and she vows to track down the beast and impose the death sentence herself.

