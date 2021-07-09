Black River Gallery designs T-shirts for charity
It has been three years since artists Catherine Day and Sue Kenney opened Black River Gallery in downtown Boothbay Harbor. The gallery, which showcases their photographic art and the work of guest artists, was in Booton, New Jersey. However, the pair knew they had to move after falling in love with the state after years of visiting and Day’s experiences working at Oliver's in Cozy Harbor Wharf and at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.www.boothbayregister.com
