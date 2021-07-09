Watch Video for George Harrison’s Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’ Demo

George Harrison’s landmark solo album, All Things Must Pass, recorded and released in the wake of The Beatles’ April 1970 dissolution, is receiving a suite of 50th anniversary releases that fulfills Harrison’s longtime desire. The original, the first-ever triple studio album, was produced by Harrison and Phil Spector and released in November 1970. The original collection, featuring such classic songs as “My Sweet Lord,” “Isn’t It a Pity,” “What is Life” and “Awaiting on You All” among its 23 tracks, was an epic, ambitious expression of Harrison’s songwriting, powerful spirituality and a celebration of both his inimitable individuality and unique camaraderie with his fellow musicians. The new editions, announced June 10, 2021, offer a wealth of previously unreleased material in a variety of formats that include an aptly named Uber Deluxe Edition. (Listen to several of them below including “Cosmic Empire,” released on July 9.) The new collections arrive August 6, via Capitol/UMe. It becomes the latest release from The Beatles collectively and individually to receive such a grand treatment.