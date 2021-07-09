Cancel
Watch Video for George Harrison’s Unreleased ‘Cosmic Empire’ Demo

By Martin Kielty
 9 days ago
An unreleased George Harrison song has been made available with a new video to mark the 50th anniversary of his first post-Beatles album, All Things Must Pass. Titled “Cosmic Empire,” the song is one of 30 rough recordings included in the extended edition of the 1970 LP; 26 of those have been officially released. You can see the new video below.

Lake Charles, LA
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana.

