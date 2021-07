Previously only available in the United Kingdom, vegan food brand Wicked Kitchen is making its way to retailers in the United States after raising $14 million in a series A funding round led by plant-based foods venture fund Unovis Asset Management and Thailand-based NRF Nove Foods. The brand was created by New England-born chef brothers Chad and Derek Sarno and first launched as a 20-item vegan food line at 600 Tesco supermarket locations in 2018, where it sold 2.5 million units in the first 20 weeks. Since then Tesco—where Derek Sarno serves as executive chef and Director of Plant-Based Innovation—has increased its offerings to more than 100 different Wicked Kitchen products in 15 categories and has made a five-year commitment to increase sales of its meat alternatives by 300 percent.