Obituaries

Bobby Lee Burns, Jr.

mycaldwellcounty.com
 14 days ago

Bobby Lee Burns, Jr. passed away June 29, at Cameron Regional Hospital of COVID and complications. He was born on May 3, 1953, at Dr. I. E. Goldberg’s office in Braymer, the oldest child of Bobby Lee Burns, Sr. and Clara Maxine (Wooden) Burns. He was a graduate of Polo High School, class of 1971.

mycaldwellcounty.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

