A Community's Prayer: Land Trust Makes New Offer for Primary School

Evaluated by modern educational standards, the 70-year-old Southern Pines Primary campus is little more than an assortment of old buildings in various degrees of disrepair. Just down Carlisle Street in Morganton Park North, its replacement is energy-efficient and designed for technologically facilitated learning for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. That school was built at a cost of $30.3 million and opened in January, pulling students from both the primary school and the old elementary campus across town.