Cassopolis, MI

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

By Debra Haight
Niles Daily Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASSOPOLIS – A Cassopolis man with a past criminal record was one of three area residents sentenced to prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. Paris Amour Bradford, 35, of Hospital Street in Cassopolis, was convicted at a June jury trial of six counts and was sentenced to a total of five years in prison. He has no credit for time served, as he was on parole at the time of the incident. He must pay fines and costs of $1,888.

