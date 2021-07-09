Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Pearl Jam Guitarist Says Stevie Ray Vaughan Changed His Life

By Matt Wardlaw
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Live concerts can be a life-altering experience. Just ask Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, who said he had stopped playing guitar about a year before he joined the band. He shares the revelation in Enormous: The Gorge Story, a new documentary about the history of the Seattle-area music venue. (The movie, presented by Trafalgar Releasing, will screen for one night only on July 21 to celebrate the reopening of theaters and the return of live music.)

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Person
Mike Mccready
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitarist#Music Venue#Trafalgar Releasing#Iron Maiden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Monumental Rock Auction Set to Sell Gear From Eddie Van Halen, Jimi Hendrix and Paul McCartney

Auctioning off items connected with rock stars and music history is a big business. Sometimes these auctions benefit charity, as was the case when Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour auctioned off a number of his guitars. Sometimes these auctions are less about gear and more about items with a memorable history, as was the case with a 2019 Beatles-related event. And sometimes, these auctions are a combination of both.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
Rock MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
CelebritiesPosted by
WSBS

Join Us For A Chat With Stevie Ray Vaughan’s Nephew

It's been over three decades since we lost a musical legend. When the news surfaced on the untimely passing of Stevie Ray Vaughan in 1990, the musical world and those who followed his brilliant career were stunned beyond belief. I remember hearing the devastating story during the 11 o'clock news and since I worked at a soft rock based adult contemporary format, I was unable to do an on-air tribute to this musical genius.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

20 Best Rock Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Has anybody told rock's biggest superstars that 2021 is underway? Judging from our list of the year's best albums to date, we're either in for a rather quiet period in terms of new releases, or one dominated by the genre's younger generations of artists. As of mid year, only four...
Davenport, IArcreader.com

Stevie Ray Visited, July 16

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. One of the most iconic and acclaimed blues guitarists in history will be celebrated in a special touring event on July 16 when Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center hosts the touring sensation Stevie Ray Visited, with Los Angeles-based guitarist Roby Duron and his ensemble delivering the best of Stevie Ray Vaughan's discography while also touching on significant moments from the late legend's life.
Rock Musicgrammy.com

Derek Trucks On Tedeschi Trucks Band's 'Layla Revisited' Concert Album: "There Are Some Nights You Feel Like You Can Play Anything"

The band Derek and the Dominos launched a generation of guitarists, but they arguably only launched one full-fledged human being. "I was named after that record," the two-time GRAMMY-winning guitar slinger Derek Trucks told JamBands soon after performing their sole studio album, 1970's Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, front to back at a festival.
MusicGuitar Player

Joe Bonamassa Shares Game-Changing Pearls of Wisdom

“I’m a firm believer that tone affects the way you play,” Joe Bonamassa says. “And for the most part, tone comes out of you.” At the same time, he adds, “there are also a few tricks that can help along the way.” And with that in mind, here are five tone tips from the man himself.
Arrington, VAJamBase

Watch Tedeschi Trucks Band & Trey Anastasio Perform ‘Layla’ Live At LOCKN’

Today, Tedeschi Trucks Band released Layla Revisited (Live At LOCKN’), a live album documenting their nearly complete performance of Derek & The Dominos’ Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs album with guest guitarists Trey Anastasio of Phish and Doyle Bramhall II at the 2019 LOCKN’ Festival. Official video featuring the ensemble’s version of title track “Layla” from the August 24, 2019 set in Arrington, Virginia has been shared in celebration of the new live album.
Musicleecountycourier.net

Zito resurrects classic blues rock guitar

I started listening to Mike Zito about 2010 or 2011 when he was playing guitar for the cool blues and blues rock supergroup, Royal Southern Brotherhood. I followed him when he started his solo effort The Wheel (2012). That was one of my go-to road CDs. In 2014, Mike and...
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Ritchie Blackmore List Down His Favourite Guitarists of All Time

He Also Talked About Guitarists Who Failed To Impress Him. Ritchie Blackmore is, without a doubt, one of the greatest guitarists in rock history. He may be best known for his riff in Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water but his guitarwork in other classics are just as mind-blowing and jaw-dropping. However, like every other musician, he has his idols and favorite players too.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Kiss and Cinderella Keyboardist Gary Corbett Dies

Keyboardist Gary Corbett, best known for his touring work with Kiss and Cinderella, has died after a battle with cancer. Corbett's death was confirmed by his sister in a post on his Facebook page. "Those who knew Gary know that we and the world of music have all lost a very talented, funny, kind and gentle soul," she wrote. "The pain cuts so deeply that our hearts are bleeding."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

See Tedeschi Trucks Band Cover Derek and the Dominos Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

Tedeschi Trucks Band marked the release of their live album Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’) by performing three Derek and the Dominos songs for CBS This Morning’s Saturday Sessions. Performing from a New Haven, Connecticut’s Westville Music Bowl, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and company covered “Bell Bottom Blues,” “Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?” and (in front of an audience) “Key to the Highway” from Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs; Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Layla Revisited is a full-album live performance of that classic LP — featuring Eric Clapton, Duane Allman, Bobby Whitlock and more — recorded live at...
Theater & DancePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

How ZZ Top Nailed the ‘Velcro Fly’ Dance ‘In an Hour’

Even though ZZ Top can be subtle and clever when called for, there's more to them than meets the eyes and ears. Look no further than "Velcro Fly" for proof. "I had heard about a Levi's limited run," singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons tells UCR about the song, which was recorded for the Texas trio's 1985 album Afterburner. "They were experimenting with Velcro as a pants fastener. Inspiration struck, and we ran with it in a zipless manner."

Comments / 0

Community Policy