City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Reopen

The City of Miami Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) will reopen its application period on Monday, July 12, at 9 am, to provide rent and utility relief to eligible renters within City limits who experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19. The program is open to rental households that are within City of Miami limits (property folio must start with 01), are 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) or below based on household size, suffered a financial hardship due to COVID-19, and can submit all the required program documentation.

The City’s ERA program provides qualifying applicants with up to twelve months of assistance including rental arrears and/or three months of future rent, and utility assistance (power, water and sewer, gas, Internet), capped at a maximum of $2,000 a month per household. Eligible applicants may also qualify for other expenses related to housing, on a case by case basis, as deemed eligible by the U.S. Treasury.

Starting July 12 at 9 am, renters are encouraged to apply via the online portalduring which they should submit all supporting documents as requested, including (but not limited to): a copy of a current, executed rental lease, proof of any back rent due, proof of income for all members of the household, photo ID for all adult members of household, copies of current utility bill(s) if seeking this assistance, etc. Additional documents may be required on a case by case basis. Paper applications will also be available at the City’s Neighborhood Service Centers.

All assistance payments will be made directly to the landlord and utility companies. ERA program assistance cannot be used to address costs previously addressed via any federal, state, or local assistance provided for the same costs. Applying for the ERA program does not guarantee assistance. The $14.1 million program is funded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Information is available at www.miamigov.com/ERA-Program. Residents can call 305-330-1508 if they have questions.